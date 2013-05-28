© 2021
From Texas To Great Lakes, Severe Weather Due Again

By Mark Memmott
Published May 28, 2013 at 6:30 AM EDT
Tuesday's weather is expected to be bad from Texas up into the nation's midsection and across to the Great Lakes.
The warnings aren't as ominous as they were eight days ago in the hours leading up to the tornado that devastated Moore, Okla., but the National Weather Service is predicting "another round of severe weather for the Central United States on Tuesday."

According to the Weather Service's forecasters, the larger population areas that could see heavy thunderstorms, hail and high winds include Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Kansas City and Omaha.

Those forecasters are also warning that there could be tornadoes in some less populated parts of eastern Kansas, the lower Missouri Valley and the Central High Plains.

The Weather Channel says there's a possibility of severe storms and tornadoes both Wednesday and Thursday from Texas north and east into Indiana, Ohio and even New England.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
