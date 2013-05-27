WW II Vet Parachutes To Raise Money For Ailing Relative

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eighty-seven-year-old Clarence Turner took quite a leap for his great-grandson. Turner's a veteran. He was Army airborne, parachuting into war zones in the Pacific theater during World War Two. According to WLWT News, over the weekend Turner donned his parachute once more, hoping to raise money for his great-grandson's medical bills. The child recently had a lung transplant.

Mr. Turner jumped 11,000 feet - we assume 1,000 feet for each of the baby's 11 months.