One Hit Wonder? Another Anibal Sanchez No-Hit Bid Spoiled

You've gotta feel for Detroit right-hander Anibal Sanchez.

He was cruising toward a no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins Friday night. It was the ninth inning, two outs to go, the count was 1-1 on Joe Mauer.

For his 121st pitch, Sanchez hung a pitch over the heart of the plate. Mauer delivered a bullet to center field, spoiling Sanchez's no-hit bid.

As the baseball gods are wont to do, it set up a trifecta of statistical curiosities. According to reports from the AP and ESPN:

-- This is Sanchez's fourth career one-hitter. This is the second time during the past three seasons, he's had a no hitter broken up in the 9th inning.

-- Mauer, for his part, seems intent on dashing the dreams of Major-League pitchers. This was the third time he breaks up a no-hitter in the ninth.

-- Last season, Major League Baseball saw seven no-hitters. This season, we haven't seen any but there have already been five one-hitters.

Before you take our headline seriously, by the way, we should note that Sanchez threw a no-hitter, back in 2006 when he was a Florida Marlin.

"In the end, he got the hit," Sanchez told MLB.com. "But I feel good. I'll take my nine innings."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.