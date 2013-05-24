© 2021
Fitz & The Tantrums On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 10, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
Fitz & The Tantrums.
The L.A. band Fitz & The Tantrums broke through in 2011 with its debut album, Picking Up the Pieces. Undeniable songs and exciting concerts led the group to festival dates and other high-profile live appearances around the world.

The band formed when L.A. studio engineer and musician Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick gathered friends such as fellow vocalist Noelle Scaggs to perform songs he'd written following a breakup. The core of the band convened again in 2012 to record the wide-ranging follow up, More Than Just a Dream, with a mandate that nothing was off the table.

In this installment of World Cafe, Michaela Majoun discusses Fitz & The Tantrums' recent success and "genre-smashing" new album.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
