Poor Materials Cited In Bangladesh Building Collapse

And let's turn to another story that we've been following, the aftermath of that factory collapse in Bangladesh last month. In a report out today, the Bangladeshi government says the Rana Plaza factory was, quote, "a disaster waiting to happen."

The government report says the building was not constructed to withstand the weight and vibrations of factory work, and the ground was not fit for a multi-story building. More than 1,100 workers died in that collapse, now the deadliest disaster in the history of the garment industry.

And the government had strong words for those responsible, recommending the owners of the building and the factories get life in prison if courts find their negligence caused these deaths.