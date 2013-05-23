© 2021
Tesla Proves Critics Wrong

Published May 23, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a big payback to the Fed.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Three years ago President Obama's green energy loan program gave a $455 million federal loan to electric carmaker Tesla. Critics bashed the loan as risky. Yesterday, Tesla announced it had paid that loan back in full - and early. The company was one of five carmakers to get money into the program. Tesla was first to repay it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.