Border Collies Protect Scientsts' Research From Geese

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Throw me a bone. - that was essentially the message from some frustrated scientists in Canada. They work at an experimental research farm, testing crops like corn and barley. And recently, packs of Canadian geese had been swooping in and destroying the crops. [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: The waterfowl were misidentified. They are Canada geese.]

Who you gonna call? The Geese Busters - Jamie and Bella. They're two border collies. The dogs were hired to chase away the geese, and it's been working. The cost for the canine services - 44,000 bucks a year.

