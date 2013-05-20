Tweets Capture 'Shock And Awe' At Tornado's Deadly Power

Our colleague Andy Carvin has scanned Twitter in search of reaction, including photos and video, from the massive tornado that swept through central Oklahoma on Monday.

Among the tweets:

Sidney Montoya of Oklahoma City says he is "Praying for my little cousins in Moore, their elementary school just got hit by the tornado."

And Dennis Varghese, who also lives in Oklahoma City, says: "Just overheard a lady break down and say, 'my house is gone!' and now worrying about her kids. Please pray."

A warning that some of the language below on Andy's Storify page could be offensive to some of our readers.

