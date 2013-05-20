Right Lottery Numbers, Wrong Date

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

After Saturday's Powerball drawing, people in a Florida town are looking for signs. Someone has a winning ticket worth nearly $600 million. Then there's Margit Arrobio. The California woman turned on TV last week and thought she had the winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing. She won 360 million bucks, or not. She called the gas station where she got the ticket. They said she bought it an hour after Wednesday's drawing. It was still good for a future drawing. Bet that made her feel better.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.