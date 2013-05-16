Update: Fort Campbell Officer Cleared

Update on Aug. 1, 2017: As WKMS reported, a judge later "cleared charges against the former head of a Fort Campbell sexual assault response program that stem from a domestic dispute."

Our original post:

The manager of the sexual-assault response program at Fort Campbell, Ky., has been arrested in a domestic dispute and has been relieved of his post.

The Associated Press reports:

"Lt. Col. Darin Haas turned himself in to police late Wednesday on charges of violating an order of protection and stalking. A spokesman for the post on the Tennessee-Kentucky line say Haas was immediately removed as manager of a program meant to prevent sexual harassment and assault and encourage equal opportunity."

Haas and his former wife have orders of protection against each other, but she said he repeatedly contacted her Wednesday night despite the order.

The report comes on the heels of an investigation of an Army sergeant who was part of the Fort Hood, Texas, sexual-assault response office. The unnamed sergeant faced accusations of pandering, abusive sexual contact, assault and maltreatment of subordinates.

That incident earlier this week came just days after a similar case involving an officer in the Air Force's sexual-assault response office. The lieutenant colonel was arrested in Virginia for accosting a woman in a parking lot. He faces trial next month.

As Mark reported on Wednesday, the incidents have prompted the Pentagon to order all branches of the U.S. military "to retrain, re-credential and rescreen all sexual assault prevention and response personnel and military recruiters."

The military has developed an elaborate system to deal with continuing waves of assault, but as NPR's Larry Abramson said on All Things Considered: "The biggest problem that the military has right now is getting victims to report because there's so much fear that it could have a negative impact on your career and cause all kinds of potential problems down the road."

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the incidents.

