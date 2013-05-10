© 2021
Sophia, Jacob Top Popular Baby Names List

Published May 10, 2013 at 7:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Social Security Administration has put out its list of the most popular baby names from last year. Topping the list for girls: Sophia. For boys, it's Jacob. As for fast rising contenders, Aria is becoming popular for girls. It seems parents are inspired by "Game of Thrones." Boys names gaining popularity: Major, King and Messiah.

A few other names of interest: David is hanging on at number 19, and Steve, where is Steve? Oh, 762.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's a little too exotic.

GREENE: I guess so. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.