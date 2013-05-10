© 2021
Rod Stewart On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 21, 2013 at 11:33 AM EDT
Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart has little to prove as a rock star. He's been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame twice, once solo and once with The Faces. More recently, he's had enormous success with a series of standards titled The Great American Songbook, and published an autobiography that inspired him to return to songwriting.

In this installment of World Cafe, Stewart talks with Michaela Majoun about how his latest album, Time, helped him regain his confidence after an industry executive told him to stop writing. Stewart also performs three songs from the new record.

This installment of World Cafe was first published on May 10, 2013.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
