Florida Man Fleeing From Cops Attacked By Alligator

Published May 10, 2013 at 7:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Police in Pinellas County, Florida pulled over Bryan Zuniga at a traffic stop. The man ran away but his already bad day got worse, because as he fled he was attacked by an alligator. Police later arrested him at the hospital where he was being treated for his wounds. You may have seen those TV commercials, on for years, where a dog urges you to take a bite out of crime. This is not precisely what the crime dog meant, but close enough.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.