Clive Davis On World Cafe

At 81, music mogul and Columbia Records president Clive Davis has slowed down just enough to write his autobiography, The Soundtrack of My Life. The book, which describes how he's consistently made hit records, has itself become a bestseller.

In this installment of World Cafe, Davis discusses how seeing Janis Joplin with Big Brother and The Holding Company at the Monterey Pop Festival changed his life — and, consequently, the history of Columbia Records. Davis also discusses the process by which he finds hit songs and reflects on more than six decades of rock and pop history.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.