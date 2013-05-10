© 2021
Clive Davis On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 10, 2013 at 3:27 PM EDT
Clive Davis.
At 81, music mogul and Columbia Records president Clive Davis has slowed down just enough to write his autobiography, The Soundtrack of My Life. The book, which describes how he's consistently made hit records, has itself become a bestseller.

In this installment of World Cafe, Davis discusses how seeing Janis Joplin with Big Brother and The Holding Company at the Monterey Pop Festival changed his life — and, consequently, the history of Columbia Records. Davis also discusses the process by which he finds hit songs and reflects on more than six decades of rock and pop history.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
