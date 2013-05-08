Texas Woman Says Bacon Is Key To Long Life

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Pearl Cantrell is 105. Naturally, her local TV station, KRBC in Texas, did a feature asking her the secret to longevity. Her answer: Bacon. I eat it every day, she said. Well, this caught the attention of Oscar Meyer.

(SOUNDBITE OF "OSCAR MEYER WEINER SONG")

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (singing) Oh, I'd love to be an Oscar Meyer Weiner...

GREENE: The company called her an inspiration and brought its Weinermobile to town. One TV report showed Cantrell passing through town waving from the front seat, riding shot bun, as the reporter noted.

