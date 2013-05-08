Several Dead After Ship Crashes Into Dock In Italy

A cargo ship slammed into a dock in Genoa, Italy, on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and toppling the control tower at one of the country's busiest ports.

The Associated Press reports that divers had found seven bodies in the wreckage. Four others have been hospitalized and two were still unaccounted for, Luca Cari, a spokesman for the fire rescue teams at the scene, told The Associated Press.

The AP says the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday during a shift change in the control tower, as the cargo ship, the "Jolly Nero," was leaving port accompanied by tugboats.

Prosecutors said the captain of the vessel was being investigated for possible manslaughter.

