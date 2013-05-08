© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Phosphorescent On World Cafe

By David Dye
Published May 8, 2013 at 3:25 PM EDT

It's easy to hear the steady growth in the music of Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck since the release of his band's 2009 Willie Nelson tribute album, To Willie. In 2011, Here's to Taking It Easy was a sprawling, languid epic written with his road band's performances in mind.

Phosphorescent's latest album, Muchacho, finds Houck writing the most personal songs of his career, many inspired by a stay on the Mexican beach in Tulum; as Houck tells World Cafe host David Dye, the album's sound was influenced in part by Brian Eno albums. In this performance, the pedal steel of his country-leaning days remains out in front, bringing a mystical quality to Phosphorescent's music.

This installment of World Cafe was re-aired on Sept. 15, 2014.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye