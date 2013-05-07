Inspiration For Marge Simpson Passes Away

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And in our last word in business today, we remember a woman who inspired one of TVs most famous moms.

(SOUNDBITE FROM TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

JULIE KAVNER: (as Marge Simpson) Oh, I've never been so proud. You both deserve a big, big reward.

That's doting mother Marge Simpson of "The Simpsons." The woman who inspired her, Margaret Groening, passed away last month at the age of 94. Her son Matt Groening created "The Simpsons," which is now the longest-running scripted TV show ever, earning billions of dollars in revenues along the way.

GREENE: No, Steve, Margaret Groening did not have a blue beehive.

INSKEEP: Darn.

GREENE: She also didn't go by Marge. She was her high school valedictorian, an English teacher who loved the Oregon Symphony and NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. And get this; her late husband was named Homer.

(SOUNDBITE FROM TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

DAN CASTELLANETA: (as Homer Simpson) D'oh!

GREENE: And she was the mother of five children, including Lisa and Maggie.

INSKEEP: Her maiden name was Wiggum, which became the name of the TV shows police chief. But, of course, to many Simpsons fans she was simply the spark behind one of the most beloved characters of all time. Her obituary was published yesterday in the Oregonian newspaper and many fans wrote in comments. One said: thank you for inspiring so much joy and laughter.

