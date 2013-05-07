Hey Marseilles On World Cafe

Seattle's Hey Marseilles formed around the collaboration between singer Matt Bishop and guitarist Nick Ward, back when the two were students at the University of Washington. The band has since grown into the septet that recorded Hey Marseilles' sincere and endearing new album, Lines We Trace.

Since the release of Hey Marseilles' 2008 debut, To Travels & Trunks, the group's fan base has grown steadily. Here, the group performs new songs and sits down with World Cafe host David Dye to discuss the collaborative songwriting process that produced Lines We Trace, as well as the evolution of its sound.

