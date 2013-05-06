Singer Lauryn Hill Sentenced To Three Months For Tax Evasion

Grammy-winning singer Lauryn Hill will spend three months in jail for failing to pay income tax on about $1.8 million in earnings.

Hill, 37, pleaded guilty last year to three counts of tax evasion. She was sentenced on Monday.

The Associated Press reports:

"During a forceful statement to the judge, Hill explained she had always meant to eventually pay the taxes but was unable to during a period of time when she dropped out of the music business.

Before the sentencing, her attorney had said Hill had paid more than $970,000 to satisfy the state and federal tax liabilities."

TMZ says the judge in the case told Hill that after her release she would spend another three months under house arrest followed by 9 months of supervised release.

Hill was a member of the hip hop group Fugees before embarking on a solo career.

