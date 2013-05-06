Next: Treetop Flyers

The members of London's Treetop Flyers capture the sound of California folk-rock in the '60s on their debut album, The Mountain Moves. They met on the periphery of the London folk scene that gave the world Mumford & Sons and Laura Marling.

Treetop Flyers, led by singers Reid Morrison and Sam Beer, won Glastonbury's Emerging Sound competition in 2011. Last year, the band's focus shifted from England to California, where it recorded its debut album at a Malibu studio.

