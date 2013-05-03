© 2021
School Closes For The Day Due To 'Great Weather'

Published May 3, 2013 at 7:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever wonder why it took a big snowstorm to close school and on beautiful, sunny days there we are sitting in a classroom? Well, enter Bob Sampson. He's the principal at Bellingham Christian School in Washington state and he canceled school today to, quote, "celebrate an exceptionally nice day." The forecast there: 68 and sunny. No resentment here in the dark studio, all of us at work. Nope, not jealous, because it's always sunny at MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.