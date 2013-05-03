Help Wanted: Polar Bear Spotters

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a summer job opportunity - if you're willing to move to the Arctic Circle and if you're not afraid of bears. The Norwegian government is looking for the polar bear spotters. Your job: to warn researchers when bears come in a little too close. A successful candidate should enjoy the outdoors and be competent with firearms. An official said polar bear spotters will not have to fire a gun as long as they have a loud voice to scare off bears. That's reassuring.

