Cocaine, Heroin May Have Played Role In Chris Kelly's Death

By Mark Memmott
Published May 3, 2013 at 8:07 AM EDT
Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly during a performance on Feb. 23 in Atlanta.

"Former Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly had taken a mixture of cocaine and heroin the night before his death and had a history of drug abuse, according to a police report released Thursday," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The newspaper adds that:

"Kelly, 34, was unresponsive on his couch and had no signs of life when paramedics arrived at his southwest Atlanta home Wednesday afternoon, according to the report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Paramedics administered CPR, but Kelly was pronounced dead after being transported to Atlanta Medical Center."

It could be several weeks before tests determine the exact cause of the entertainer's death.

As we reported Thursday, Kelly ("Mac Daddy") and partner Chris Smith ("Daddy Mac") rose to fame when they were young teens. They scored big with "Jump" in 1992.

