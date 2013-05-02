© 2021
Employees Agree To Wear Company Logo Tattoo

Published May 2, 2013 at 7:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

How much do you love your employer? Probably not as much as some employees at Rapid Realty in New York. Their boss offered a 15 percent raise to anyone willing to get a tattoo of the company logo, and 40 people took him up on it. We have something similar at NPR. For a marketing campaign, I got a mean MORNING EDITION tat on my forearm. There's a photo of it at our Facebook page. No raise involved. I do feel pretty cool, though that might last as long as the tattoo, which is temporary.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.