© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

VIDEO: The NPR Virtual Coffeehouse

By Maria Godoy
Published April 26, 2013 at 1:20 PM EDT

All this week on The Salt and on Morning Edition, we've been exploring the stories behind your ritual cup of joe. On Friday afternoon, we held an NPR virtual coffeehouse to discuss. You can watch archived video of the first of what we hope will be a series of Google+ Hangouts with the NPR food team. Our goal is to get you involved.

Correspondents Allison Aubrey and Dan Charles hosted the event, which also featured digital reporter/editor Eliza Barclay and me, host of The Salt.

Guests:

Mark Pendergrast, author of Uncommon Grounds

Peter Giuliano of the Specialty Coffee Association of America

Kim Elena Ionescu of Counter Culture Coffee

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy