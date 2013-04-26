Honoring Film Critic Roger Ebert — With A Conga Line

It's not been a full month since Roger Ebert passed away, but his annual Ebertfest continued this month in Illinois with screenings, lectures and guest visits by artists.

The big hit was actress Tilda Swinton, who closed out last Friday night with this touching tribute to the longtime movie critic: a conga line.

Onstage was Ebert's widow, Chaz, who told the audience they would have to get up, too, and dance to Barry White's "You're My Everything," which they obligingly did. But it was Swinton, plunging into the audience, who started the snaking line of participants that ended up bringing their "dance-along" up front to cheers and applause. Fortunately, there's video.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.