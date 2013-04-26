© 2021
Dawes On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 31, 2013 at 3:00 PM EST
Dawes.

Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith writes heartfelt first-person songs, somewhat in the style of Laurel Canyon predecessors like Jackson Browne. In an exhaustive interview with World Cafe's Michaela Majoun, Goldsmith describes the inspiration for the songs on the band's new album, Stories Don't End.

Dawes recorded Stories Don't End across the country in Asheville, N.C., on its members' own dime; they've decided to go independent and release their records themselves. Their last album, Nothing Is Wrong, was a major success which led to gigs opening for Mumford & Sons, among others.

This segment originally aired on April 26, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
