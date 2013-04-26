Dawes On World Cafe

Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith writes heartfelt first-person songs, somewhat in the style of Laurel Canyon predecessors like Jackson Browne. In an exhaustive interview with World Cafe's Michaela Majoun, Goldsmith describes the inspiration for the songs on the band's new album, Stories Don't End.

Dawes recorded Stories Don't End across the country in Asheville, N.C., on its members' own dime; they've decided to go independent and release their records themselves. Their last album, Nothing Is Wrong, was a major success which led to gigs opening for Mumford & Sons, among others.

This segment originally aired on April 26, 2013.

