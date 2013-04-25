Sons Of Fathers: Texas Rockers, Inspired By Their Dads

David Beck and Paul Cauthen were both playing music around San Marcos, Texas, when they recognized that it might be a good move to combine their talents and became Sons of Fathers. Actually, they originally went by the name Beck and Cauthen until another, more famous Beck took notice.

Their revised band name makes sense, because both men have musicians in their families. In Cauthen's case, his father was a touring musician, while his grandfather was a gospel player who taught him to play guitar. We'll also hear how Cauthen ended up on a chain gang, and how he convinced the foreman to let him do something typically prisoners aren't allowed to do. The duo also plays raucous, rootsy folk-rock songs from its recent album, Burning Days.

