Thao And The Get Down Stay Down: New Home, New Album

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 24, 2013 at 4:36 PM EDT
Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down.
Thao Nguyen has been busy since her last album, Know Better Learn Faster, came out in 2009. The band moved to San Francisco while Nguyen explored recording with other artists, even making an album with Mirah.

But, as we hear in this segment on World Cafe, it was developing a sense of community in her new Bay Area home that most inspired Thao & The Get Down Stay Down's new album, We the Common. In "Kindness Be Conceived," she shared songwriting duties and vocals with fellow San Francisco musician Joanna Newsom. World Cafe's Michaela Majoun delves into it all with Nguyen, who gives some great live performances, too.

Copyright 2021 XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
