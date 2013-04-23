© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The Milk Carton Kids, Making The Most Of Two Voices

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 23, 2013 at 2:43 PM EDT
The Milk Carton Kids.
The Milk Carton Kids.

When Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan ditched their solo careers to form The Milk Carton Kids, they discovered that they had a lot to teach each other. They also had a plan: to give their music away in order to find their audience. It worked remarkably well. Now, their third album, The Ash & Clay, is out on a regular label — no freebies this time around — and they're playing to packed houses across the U.S. and Europe.

What they have is wonderful songwriting, performed immaculately, and that's what we'll hear in their performance on this installment of World Cafe. They also tell us how playing together has inspired both of them in their songwriting. Listen for Pattengale's "Memphis," a particularly telling song about America.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye