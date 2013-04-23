Shot Putter Donates Bone Marow To A Stranger

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people sacrifice for loved ones, but consider what Cameron Lyle is doing for a stranger. His track and field team at the University of New Hampshire encouraged players to join a bone marrow registry.

Mr. Lyle found he was a match for a leukemia patient he'd never met. And he's donating, even though it means he must give up the rest of his senior season. The shot put thrower will be in recovery - told not to lift anything over 20 pounds.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.