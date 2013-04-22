Golden Retrievers Sent To Help Boston Heal

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. As Boston begins healing, they are getting a little help from man's best friend. Five Golden Retrievers: Addie, Isaiah, Luther, Maggie and Ruthie. They're comfort dogs sent by Lutheran Church Charities in Illinois. One of their jobs: just be ready if someone needs a friend to hug.

Addie and Maggie were recently in Connecticut spending time with children from Sandy Hook. After Boston the dogs are heading to the town of West, Texas after that explosion at a fertilizer plant. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.