Eels: A 'Wonderful, Glorious' Look At Life

The last few years have found Mark Oliver Everett of Eels doing more than a bit of summing up. That includes an autobiography, Things the Grandchildren Should Know, as well as an anthology of the band's past work — all while putting out an inter-related trilogy of new studio albums.

When it came time to make a new Eels record — titled Wonderful, Glorious — Everett felt no urge to adhere to an overarching concept. In this installment of World Cafe, he and his band interpret songs from the new album live.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.