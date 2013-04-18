In 'Which Way,' A War Photographer In His Element
At the 2011 Academy Awards, the film Restrepo was among the documentaries nominated for an Oscar. It follows an American platoon on a remote mountaintop in what was, at the time, the most dangerous place in Afghanistan.
To make the film, writer Sebastian Junger teamed up with British photojournalist Tim Hetherington — who, walking the red carpet that night at the Oscars, might as well have been a young actor straight out of central casting: tall, handsome, charismatic.
Six weeks later, Hetherington would be dead, killed in the siege of Misrata during Libya's civil war.
He was just 40 years old, but well into a career capturing indelible images of conflict.
Now, a documentary directed by Junger follows Hetherington's life as a war photographer, from his earliest days covering the civil war in Liberia to his final days in Misrata.
It's called Which Way Is the Front Line From Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington.
Junger spoke with NPR's Renee Montagne about the life, work and goals of his friend and colleague. Excerpts from that conversation are transcribed in the image captions above; and listen to the Morning Edition audio by clicking on the player above.
