Blasts Don't Stop 78-Year-Old Marathoner In Boston

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with congratulations to Bill Iffrig, who ran the Boston Marathon at age 78. He was approaching the finish line when he saw the explosions. Video footage shows him tumbling down. Mr. Iffrig saw scrambled images, smoke in the air, maybe a fragment of what he thought was a bomb, but he stood up and walked the last few feet to the end. He told the Herald of Everett, Washington: When you've run 26 miles, you're not going to stop there.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.