Emmylou Harris And Rodney Crowell Get The Old Band Together Again

It was 1975 when Emmylou Harris had to figure out how to make a solo album after her classic work as Gram Parsons' duet partner. Her record company told her to "get a hot band." So she got The Hot Band with James Burton on lead, as well as a newcomer, Rodney Crowell, on rhythm guitar and, more importantly, songwriting. Harris and Crowell's new album, Old Yellow Moon, doesn't necessarily re-create that first album, Pieces of the Sky, but it feels just as good.

In this installment of World Cafe, the two pop in to discuss old times, the music that moves them and Nashville past and present. They also play live and, of course, sing together beautifully.

This installment of World Cafe was first published on April 12, 2013.

