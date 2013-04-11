© 2021
Stroke Patient To Get Wish, Will Meet Bob Seger

Published April 11, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Tonight, in Flint, Mich., a limousine is going to pull up to a nursing home and take a 79-year-old patient for a long-awaited night out on the town. Seven years ago, Evie Branan suffered a stroke that left her in a semi-coma. In May of 2011, she tumbled out of her bed, bumped her head and woke up, and her very first words were a request.

EVIE BRANAN: I said, I want to go to a Bob Seger concert.

GREENE: Branan's aides at the nursing home did not forget her wish. They are taking her to see Seger tonight - rented limo, front-row seats.

BRANAN: I'm going to hug him and give him a great, big speech.

GREENE: That's right. Arrangements have been made for Branan to meet the band backstage.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

GREENE: This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.