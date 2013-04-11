© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Shark! Fisherman Gets Quite A Scare, Catches Scene On Video

By Mark Memmott
Published April 11, 2013 at 8:20 AM EDT

Isaac Brumaghim was reeling in a tuna Sunday about two miles off Hawaii's Oahu Island when he came as close as anyone wants to get with a tiger shark that weighed 400 to 500 pounds.

Needless to say, Brumaghim got quite a scare as the shark nearly jumped into his kayak when it took his catch. "It definitely was an adrenaline rush for me out there," he said afterward, according to Hawaii News Now. "Life and death right in front of you. It put some things into perspective."

Brumaghim is part of a group called Aqua Hunters that aims to "promote, expand, and advance the great sport of kayak fishing in Hawaii and the world." He was participating in an eight-month long tournament when he had his close encounter with the shark — and then stayed out on the water, catching two more fish.

You can see what happened in the video Brumaghim posted on his AHTV (Aqua Hunters) YouTube channel. Fair warning: He does drop an expletive.

This isn't our first post about sharks stealing someone's catch. Check this post from last July.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott