The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Third Man Records' Favorite Live Songs

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 10, 2013 at 9:00 AM EDT

Jack White's Third Man Records has quickly become a cultural force in Nashville. The Third Man complex is situated in an industrial section of downtown, where it houses a retail store, the Third Man studio, a mail-order business and a music venue.

Every once in a while, a lucky audience will be invited into the venue for a special show that eventually becomes part of the label's "Live" vinyl series. In this segment, Third Man co-founder Ben Swank plays us his favorite five of those special recordings. His picks include The Kills, local favorite Jeff the Brotherhood, Reggie Watts and (surprisingly) Conan O'Brien.

