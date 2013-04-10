© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

She Won $40,000! No, It Was $40 Million! Happy Dance Time!

By Mark Memmott
Published April 10, 2013 at 12:28 PM EDT

Maria Carreiro of Toronto was thrilled when she thought she had won $40,000 (Canadian).

Then her daughter went to the Web and figured out that mom had won $40 million Friday in Canada's Lotto Max game. That's about $39.4 million in U.S. dollars.

"I run down the street [to the store] like a crazy woman and check the lottery ticket and it says $40-million and I go, 'Oh my God,' " a very exuberant Carreiro said Monday.

And when we say very exuberant, we mean it. Check out the video that The Windsor Star has posted in which Carreiro performs her "happy dance" and shares her story. It's wonderful. We've also embedded a shorter version, taken from a different angle, atop this post.

According to this report on the Toronto Star's website:

"Carreiro has spent much of her 51 years struggling, never having much but never wanting much more than love from her family. Her husband, Mario, works two jobs in the winter to make ends meet and Maria rarely sees him. But Monday was his last day working at a construction site, because the couple now has more money than they ever imagined they would."

As for the mix-up about how much she had won, Carreiro told reporters Monday that when she first looked at her ticket, "I just see 4-zero. ... I never win this much amount of money." And when her daughter figured out that the prize was 1,000 times better, Carreiro's first reaction was "No way!"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott