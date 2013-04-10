© 2021
Family In Mali Eats French President's Camel

April 10, 2013

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The government of Mali was grateful for France's help in repelling al-Qaida militants from their country. When French President Francois Hollande came for a visit, Mali's government gave him a camel. Unable to transport the camel home, Hollande left it with a local family, who then ate it.

Embarrassed officials have promised Hollande a new camel, saying it will be bigger and better looking and, hopefully for the camel, slightly less appetizing. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.