Caitlin Rose On World Cafe

A young darling of Nashville's music scene, Caitlin Rose just released her second album, The Stand-In. Rose moved to Nashville when she was 7, but resisted country music at first because her parents worked in the industry. Indie-rock was more her thing; she first discovered Merle Haggard via a Mountain Goats record.

It was through a contact in England that Rose got to make her first album, Own Side Now. For World Cafe's Sense of Place: Nashville series, we talk with Rose about how the city has changed — and, of course, we hear a live set with her band. And don't forget to listen to our web extra, a track called "Pink Champagne."

