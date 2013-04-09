© 2021
Caitlin Rose On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 9, 2013 at 2:34 PM EDT
Caitlin Rose's second album is titled <em>The Stand-In</em>.

A young darling of Nashville's music scene, Caitlin Rose just released her second album, The Stand-In. Rose moved to Nashville when she was 7, but resisted country music at first because her parents worked in the industry. Indie-rock was more her thing; she first discovered Merle Haggard via a Mountain Goats record.

It was through a contact in England that Rose got to make her first album, Own Side Now. For World Cafe's Sense of Place: Nashville series, we talk with Rose about how the city has changed — and, of course, we hear a live set with her band. And don't forget to listen to our web extra, a track called "Pink Champagne."

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
