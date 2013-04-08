Leagues On World Cafe

Today's guest, Leagues, provides a perfect start to World Cafe's week-long visit to Nashville, because it perfectly encapsulates the change going on there. A new rock band, Leagues was formed by an amazing singer, Thad Cockrell, who'd been so disenchanted with his alt-country career that he was ready to leave the music business altogether.

Instead, he posed his idea for a band — one that would make audiences move and be happy — to guitarist Tyler Burkham and drummer Jeremy Lutito, Good things happened, albeit slowly, leading to Leagues' debut album, You Belong Here. Songs remain king in Nashville, and so does country music, but the city's east side is brimming with creativity. We'll spend the week exploring old and new Nashville for Sense of Place: Nashville.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.