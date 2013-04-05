Jim James On World Cafe

There have been releases under the name Yim Yames and projects with New Multitudes and Monsters of Folk, but Regions of Light and Sound of God is the first album bearing Jim James' own name. The My Morning Jacket singer has made a thoughtful and romantic album for his first Jim James solo work.

In a fascinating conversation with World Cafe, James discusses how the themes of the early graphic novel God's Man paralleled his life after a stage accident in 2008 left him bedridden; the experience helped inspire songs on the new album. He also discusses his religious views and tells the story behind Regions of Light and Sound of God's title.

James put together a stellar band to play songs from the album, which is influenced by 1970s R&B; together, they perform several tracks here.

This performance was re-aired on August 18.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.