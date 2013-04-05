© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hewlett-Packard's Chairman Lane Steps Down

Published April 5, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We began NPR's business news with the departure at HP.

Hewlett-Packard is going through another board shakeup. The computer maker's chairman Ray Lane has stepped down as executive chairman. He's been on thin ice with shareholders after his role in acquiring a business software company that ended up hurting HP's bottom line. Lane will stay on as a board member, though. At the same time, two other board members have left. HP says it will look, now, to fill those slots and the chairman opening. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.