© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Jessie Ware On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 19, 2013 at 11:37 AM EDT
Jessie Ware.
Jessie Ware.

Soulful singer-songwriter Jessie Ware is far from the first vocalist to make the transition from backing vocals to center stage; Sheryl Crow once backed Michael Jackson, after all. But the Londoner has made the leap with tremendous success in her own right.

Ware's first album — Devotion, out now in the U.S. — was nominated for the U.K.'s Mercury Prize in 2012. It's attracted comparisons to Adele and Sade, but as she explains in this installment of World Cafe, she's still learning her craft as a writer. Here, she plays songs from Devotion and tells the story behind "Wildest Moments," which is based on a feud at a wedding.

This story originally ran on April 4, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye