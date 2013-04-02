© 2021
Surprise Party Kidnapping Lands Friends In Hot Water

Published April 2, 2013 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Friends of a New York man planned a surprise party, but he found out. To surprise him anyway, they kidnapped Christian Joe. They threw a pillowcase over his head, threw him in a van and drove him to the party in Pennsylvania. They didn't know the commotion they left behind.

Witnesses to the fake abduction called police, who mounted a massive search. Police let the fake kidnappers go after they answered many, many hours of questions. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.