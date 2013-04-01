Next: Waxahatchee

The world is catching up with Katie Crutchfield and Waxahatchee, and with good reason. Her shows at SXSW, including an NPR showcase, were greeted rapturously. Her new album, Cerulean Salt, is a sonic leap forward from her debut, American Weekend, which was recorded in a bedroom in Alabama. The simple acoustic-guitar accompaniment on American Weekend has been given over to additional, if spare, instrumentation on Cerulean Salt, but the focus is still on Crutchfield's lyrical evocation of youth.

Crutchfield and her twin sister, Allison, started making music in their teens and formed the punk band P.S. Eliot. Now living in Philadelphia, she and her boyfriend Keith Spencer have another band called Great Thunder. We'll be listening.

