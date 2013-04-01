Next: Waxahatchee

© 2021
XPN | By David Dye
Published April 1, 2013 at 5:07 PM EDT
Waxahatchee's new album is titled <em>Cerulean Salt</em>.
The world is catching up with Katie Crutchfield and Waxahatchee, and with good reason. Her shows at SXSW, including an NPR showcase, were greeted rapturously. Her new album, Cerulean Salt, is a sonic leap forward from her debut, American Weekend, which was recorded in a bedroom in Alabama. The simple acoustic-guitar accompaniment on American Weekend has been given over to additional, if spare, instrumentation on Cerulean Salt, but the focus is still on Crutchfield's lyrical evocation of youth.

Crutchfield and her twin sister, Allison, started making music in their teens and formed the punk band P.S. Eliot. Now living in Philadelphia, she and her boyfriend Keith Spencer have another band called Great Thunder. We'll be listening.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
