Women's Hoops: UConn Rolls As Kansas And Oklahoma Score Upsets

If it's March and there's madness, then the University of Connecticut women's basketball team must be in the middle of it all.

For the 20th consecutive season, the UConn women have advanced to the regional semifinals (the Sweet 16) of the NCAA Division I basketball championships. The Huskies beat Vanderbilt on Monday night by a score of 77-44. Their next opponent: the University of Maryland, on Saturday in Bridgeport, Conn. (The women's brackets and schedules are posted here.)

Also Monday, as ESPN's Quick Dish blog reports, Oklahoma's women upset UCLA by a score of 85-72 and the women from Kansas upset South Carolina, 75-69.

Among Tuesday night's high-profile games: Top-ranked Baylor takes on Florida State; No. 4-ranked Stanford plays Michigan. ESPN is broadcasting the women's games.

Baylor won the championship in 2012. Connecticut has been the champion seven times — most recently in 2010. The NCAA has the list of champions posted here.

We've also been covering the men's championship, of course. Our most recent post: Florida Gulf Coast University: This Year's Cinderella Story In 10 Shots.

